'My anger is real too': Babul Supriyo reacts to BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta's remarks

A day after joining TMC, former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday got into a verbal feud with BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Twitter.

"The anger is real, but so was mine, Dada," Supriyo wrote, adding a smiley face, in reaction to Dasgupta's tweet saying that the anger of BJP supporters and 'disgust' of ordinary people after Babul Supriyo joined the TMC was 'very real'.

BJP leader Dasgupta claimed that Supriyo's decision of switching parties can lead to him "ending up damaging his own image". Babul Supriyo reverted that the ‘Rivals’ who joined BJP were embraced and were given top posts, but the ‘real’ BJP grass-root fighters were ignored.

"Did I create history by shifting sides?Well, then all the ‘Rivals’ who joined BJP, were embraced&made to sit on top posts ignoring all those ‘real’ BJP grass-root fighters shud be dumped cuz they may have all spoiled their images(like u said I did)tarnishing BJP’s image•Right," wrote Supriyo.

In an earlier tweet, Swapan Dasgupta called Supriyo 'an asset to BJP', and thanked him for his services. " For those of us for whom BJP is a lifelong commitment, the fight goes on—even in adverse circumstances," he further added.

"I am sad @SuPriyoBabul has left BJP to ‘re-enter’ politics. I can’t speak about the future, but he was an asset to BJP & I would personally like to thank him for his services. For those of us for whom BJP is a lifelong commitment, the fight goes on—even in adverse circumstances," the BJP leader took to Twitter.

On July 31, Babul, also a playback singer, declared that he had quit politics and would soon resign as the MP too. He had cited a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders, saying that it was "harming the party".

