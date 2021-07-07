'Asked to resign', says 'sad' Babul Supriyo; wishes Modi's new team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babul Supriyo is a MP from Asansol, West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo on Wednesday announced his resignation as minister of state from the Environment Ministry.

"Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere. Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who care for me hence let me spell it out myself... Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers (As I had framed it earlier, 'Asked to resign' may not be the right way to put it)," Supriyo said in the Facebook post, referring to a now deleted post that said he was asked to step down.

"I thank Hon'ble Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers. I am extremely happy that I go today without a spot of corruption on me, having served my constituency with all my might and having enjoyed their confidence when Asansol voted me back as their MP once again, with triple the margin in 2019 again," the BJP MP said.

"My bestest of wishes to my colleagues, whose names I can't spell out but by now everyone is aware, will be sworn in as Hon'ble ministers from Bengal. I am surely SAD for myself but very HAPPY for them. More power to all of them," Supriyo said.

