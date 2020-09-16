Image Source : FILE Babri masjid demolition verdict on Sept 30; LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti other accused told to be present

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present in the court on the day of judgment. Prominent among the 32 accused are former deputy prime minister L K Advani and BJP leaders M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharati -- key leaders of the BJP at the time, are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th Century mosque in December 1992.

CBI counsel Lalit Singh told PTI that arguments of the defence and prosecution concluded on September 1 and thereafter the special judge started writing the judgment.

The court had last month rejected pleas of two prosecution witnesses -- Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh -- seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri Masjid demolition case, holding that they were not victims in the matter.

Notably, the CBI has already filed its 400 page written arguments in connection with the case. The CBI has produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence before the court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by karsevaks on December 6, 1992. It was said that the mosque was built after pulling down an ancient temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Ram and in November last year, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict in the title suit of the Ram Janambhoomi case, ordering the construction of a temple at the site.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage