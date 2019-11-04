Image Source : PTI Top RSS brass camping in Delhi ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, except its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have reached the national capital ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, expected by November 17.

According to sources, RSS leaders wanted to keep an eye on the situation and ensure close coordination with the government.

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, All India Publicity Head Arun Kumar and others are camping at its headquarters here since October 30.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, the RSS has cancelled all its programmes for the month and also visits of senior office-bearers.

The RSS leaders are busy in implementing the strategy decided during the October 30-31 meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its associate organisations at Dhyan Sadhna Kendra in Chhatarpur.

A Ram temple in Ayodhya is the dream project of the RSS. It believes after the Supreme Court's verdict, it would be easier to decide future course of action in coordination with the government.

