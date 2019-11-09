Ayodhya Verdict: How political leaders reacted to Supreme Court judgement

As the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the crucial Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, political leaders from across the country reacted to the judgement as delivered by the top court. In its judgement, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The top court also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, the apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The site was occupied by the 16th-century Babri mosque which was destroyed by Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Here is how political leaders reacted to Ayodhya verdict:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Whether it is devotion to Ram or Rahim, now is time for everybody to strengthen devotion to India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India's unity, integrity and great culture

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: It is a landmark judgement, appeal to public to maintain peace and calm

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society

Yog Guru Swami Ramdev: This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. The decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: Everyone must accept the Supreme Court judgement and maintain peace

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: We welcome the SC judgement. The Supreme Court gave its verdict on decades-old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple's construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik: It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the supreme court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath: The SC has delivered a verdict in Ayodhya case. I again appeal to you that we all should respect this decision of the Supreme Court. Don't be a part of any kind of show of enthusiasm, celebration and protest. Be cautious and on alert of rumors. Do not get mislead. The government is with every citizen of the state. Elements creating law and order situation will not be spared

Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia: I welcome the supreme court's Judgement on Ram Janmbhoomi. Building a Ram Temple at the same place where Lord Ram was born has been the demand of Hindus for more than 450 years. Lakhs of Hindus had sacrificed their lives, careers, families for it

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: This is a historic judgement by the Supreme Court and has brought joy and relief to people of both communities

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: All should respond positively as the Supreme Court verdict is final. Nothing should happen which will cause any sort of issues. Even when the Babri Masjid demolition took place, Kerala by and large had reacted in a very mature way. Likewise today also it should be the same. The government is fully geared up and nothing should be done to destroy the peace, over the issue

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan: The SC verdict on Ayodhya should be respected and accepted by all

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: I understand that today at least a decision has been taken...which we all should welcome. This is what I believe," Gehlot told reporters at his residence. He said this is a "very historic

BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan: All should respect and welcome the supreme court verdict. Let us all respect and welcome the SC decision. Nobody has lost. Our country has always given the message of peace to the world. I appeal to the country and all the people to maintain unity, love, harmony and brotherhood

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan: The supreme court has given a balanced verdict in the Ayodhya case. Ramlalla (infant Ram) has got the legal right to the place of birth (in Ayodhya in the verdict). The court's decision should be accepted with restraint and peace, but it should be displayed calmly. One can celebrate this by lighting a lamp in house

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan: The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. Everyone should support for unity and amity in the country. In UP, the government is committed to maintaining peace and security

