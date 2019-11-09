Ayodhya Verdict: Full text of Supreme Court judgement

Supreme Court has finally pronounced its long awaited verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case. The five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court delivered an 'unanimous' verdict Saturday morning.

Full text of the SC verdict on Ayodhya runs into 1,045 pages and has a number of provisions. The verdict talks in detail of all the issues concerned with the Ayodhya land dispute.

The top court bench was considering petitions against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement that ordered the disputed land be divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu denomination, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and representatives of Ram Lalla, the child deity.

The bench on October 16 had reserved the judgment after marathon hearing of 40 days. The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has created temporary jails in every district while internet services are banned in some places to check the spread of rumours through social media.

The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.

Ayodhya Verdict: Full Text