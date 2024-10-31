OPINION | Ayodhya Deepotsav: Let the lights dispel darkness

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

The holy city of Ayodhya, birthplace of Lord Rama, dazzled on Diwali-eve as two Guinness world records were set. A record 25 lakh 12,585 diyas were lit across the 55 river banks, as 1,121 vedacharyas performed aarti on the banks of Saryu river. Nearly 500 drones illuminated the night sky with stories from Ramayana.

This was the first 'Deepotsav' at Lord Rama's birthplace since the consecration of Ram Lalla temple in January this year. More than 500 years after the temple was pulled down by foreign invaders and a mosque was built, Lord Rama's birthtown has celebrated Diwali with gusto.

Almost all the temples in the holy city were illuminated. It was a mesmerizing view as synchronized and intricate pattern of laser lights lit the sky.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the man behind the show, was present to welcome the artistes playing the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita and himself pulled their chariot. In his speech, Yogi said, "we have delivered what we had promised". The local Faizabad MP of Samajwadi Party did not attend the celebration.

The "Deepotsav" in Ayodhya has several messages for the rest of India. One, this was the first Diwali celebration after the installation of Lord Ram Lalla at his birthplace. It reminds one how Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise to build the Ram Janmasthan temple, and this was underlined again by Yogi on Wednesday.

Two, by organizing Deepotsav, Yogi has given a clarion call to all Hindus to unite. He warned those attacking Sanatan Dharma and trying to create caste divisions in Hindu society. Three, both Samajwadi Party and Congress repeated their mistakes by opposing Deepotsav. One of them spoke about discrimination, while the other party spoke about how the river was polluted by littering lakhs of tonnes of oil.

Looking at the exhilaration and enthusiasm among the general public, the objections raised by both these parties appear to be childish. These parties had committed the same mistake at the time of consecration of Ram Lalla temple in January this year.

The very fact that Diwali is being celebrated at the birthplace of Lord Rama after the consecration of the grand temple is an event that should have been collectively endorsed. I do not find any reason behind raising any dispute. Already, disputes are being raised about use of firecrackers on Diwali night, but it is better that one should avoid raising disputes during festive cheer.

