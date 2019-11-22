Image Source : PTI Average milk production per cow in India up 35 percent

The average milk production per cow in the country went up by 35 percent over the past 10 years, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

This was stated by Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in reply to a question from BJP MP K.J. Alphons.

"As per the results of the Integrated Sample Survey, the average milk production from a cow was 1,700 kg during the period 2018-19," the minister said a written reply.

The average milk production from a cow in the country has increased from 1,259 kg during 2009-10 to 1,700 kg during 2018-19, he said.