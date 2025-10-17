Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Avalanche hits Badrinath, locals say section of Kuber Bhandar glacier came down with loud noise

Avalanche hits Badrinath, locals say section of Kuber Bhandar glacier came down with loud noise

Locals reported that a section of the Kuber Bhandar glacier came down with a loud noise. They said that the sound and the sight of the glacier flowing thrilled the devotees present there.

Avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Badrinath.
Avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Badrinath. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: , Updated:
Dehradun:

A massive avalanche has on Friday hit Kuber Bhandar glacier near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, reaching the upper reaches of the Kanchenjunga river. However, No casualties were reported, an official told PTI.

Giving details, District Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi said that the avalanche was reported several hundred metres above the Badrinath National Highway, adding that this is a "common natural phenomenon" in the area.

Locals reported that a section of the Kuber Bhandar glacier came down with a loud noise. They said that the sound and the sight of the glacier flowing thrilled the devotees present there.

Pitambar Singh Molfa, former head of Mana village, said that avalanches from the snow-capped peaks of the upper Himalayas are common.

He further stated that incidents of glacier melting and breaking off occur frequently on the right and left sides of the Kanchenjunga, and pilgrims also witness them.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Avalanche Avalanche Alert Uttarakhand Badrinath
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\