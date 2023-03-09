Australian PM Anthony Albanese receives guard of honour onboard INS Vikrant in Mumbai | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Australian PM Anthony Albanese receives guard of honour onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant

Australian PM Anthony Albanese India visit: A guard of honour was given to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on indigenous INS Vikrant by Indian Navy in Mumbai. Albanese is on a 4-day visit to the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Australian counterpart Albanese witnessed Day 1 of the 4th test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Both the leaders are scheduled to hold important bilateral meetings to take India-Australia relationship forward.

Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday. He visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

He also attended Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi and Albanese showed special gestures and handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith at the start of the game.

The two prime minister's watched the match from the President's Box at the world's largest stadium.

PM Modi and Albanese met players from both sides and stood along side them when the national anthems of India and Australia were sung.

There was an overall excitement from the crowds, audience and fans who gathered from different parts of the country to witness the match.

"We came here to watch PM Modi. He is our lucky charm and his presence will turn the tide in the favour of India in this Test match. Modi hai to mumkin hai," a fan said.

"My entire family are fans of cricket. We never miss a match in any stadium in Gujarat. Seeing so many people, I am sure the Indian team will be motivated," said Rakesh Desai, who had travelled with his kin all the way from Surat for the match.

