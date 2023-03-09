WATCH: PM Modi, Australian counterpart Anthony and captains of two teams display special gesture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony display special gesture

WATCH: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday marked their presence as India took on Australia in the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad. The two leaders graced the occasion as India and Australia mark '75 years of friendship through cricket'.

Modi and Albanese witnessed action on Day 1 of the test match as both the cricket powerhouses locked horns. The two leaders also met the teams and displayed a special gesture ahead of the match.

Modi and Albanese presented the test caps to captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, respectively on a stage built on the ground. The two leaders and the captains held each others' hands and raised them to mark a special gesture as the crowd cheered at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Watch the Video:

Notably, both Modi and Albanese also took a lap of honour of the stadium. They also met the teams on the ground and took part in the national anthems before the action unfolded.

India and Australia are facing each other in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar series. Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors rubbed shoulders with the hosts in the first session of the day. They scored 75 runs for the loss of 2 wickets before lunch on Day 1. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith remained unbeaten as the session ended as an even steven for both sides.

While Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final, India have some work to do. India needed to win three test matches out of four in the series and they have won 2 till now. They won the Nagpur and Delhi Test before going down in the third in Indore. The home side India are leading the series 2-1 and have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June at the Oval.

