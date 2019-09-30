Image Source : AP Australia's iconic Bondi beach set for revamp

Australia's world famous Bondi Beach will get a multi-million-dollar revamp, with plans revealed on Monday to improve it's iconic lifeguard tower and facilities in order to cope with skyrocketing tourist numbers.

With millions of visitors flocking to Sydney's Bondi Beach every year, an outdated and undersized lifeguard tower, which sits in the middle of the beach, is due for an update to provide greater visibility and access should an emergency occur, reports Xinhua news agency.

Roughly A$8 million ($5 million) will be spent to upgrade the lifeguard tower and nearby shower block.

The works are intended to future proof Bondi in order to maintain its status as Australia's favourite beach, while accommodating for rising visitor numbers.

