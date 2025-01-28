Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Atishi, Bhagwant Mann meet Chief Election Commissioner over Yamuna water issue

Atishi, Bhagwant Mann meet Chief Election Commissioner over Yamuna water issue

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the Yamuna water issue

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 28, 2025 17:20 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 17:22 IST
Atishi, Bhagwant Mann
Image Source : PTI Atishi, Bhagwant Mann

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the Yamuna water issue

After meeting Delhi CM Atishi said, "... We discussed the water issue in Delhi. We told the EC how the ammonia levels in Yamuna water from Haryana have reached toxic levels... If we continue to receive such contaminated water, many of our water treatment plants will be forced shut and 30% of Delhi will not receive any water. In the evening, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will be coming to the Election Commission for a meeting with the CEC..."

On Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's statement in the Yamuna water issue, Atishi said, "He himself has exposed his lies... It is not a matter of opinion. It is a factual statement. Even the letter written by DJB CEO says that Delhi's water treatment plants can treat ammonia up to 1-2 ppm... I have given this suggestion to the EC that a joint team be formed comprising concerned officers from both the governments..."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement