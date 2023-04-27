At least 48 medicines fail quality test, drugs control board issues notice

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purposes

At least 48 commonly used medicines have failed the latest drug safety test conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in March. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) under Directorate General of Health Services,Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India is the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India.

In March, 48 drugs out of the total 1,497 samples were declared unfit. According to the list, 1449 samples were declared as of Standard Quality. These flagged medicines include anti-diabetic, antibiotics, calcium and cardiac drugs including some of the popular drugs like epilepsy drug Gabapentin, hypertension drug Telmisartan, anti-diabetes drug combination Glimepiride and Metformin and HIV drug Ritonavir.

Apart from these, iron and folic acid tablets, probiotics and several multivitamin pills, Niacinamide injections and other commonly used medicines like Amoxycillin, Calcium & Vitamin D3 Tablets, Telmisartan Tablets, and Albendazole Tablets were also declared unfit.

According to the CDSCO report, these medicines also include medicines like Lycopene Mineral Syrup, which people use in large quantities.

A notice has been issued to the pharma companies regarding the medicines which have failed in the test and their response has been sought. All drug inspectors have been ordered to investigate pharma companies.

