Association of Indian Universities cancels Al Falah's membership

New Delhi:

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al Falah University. The AIU informed the university about this decision through an official letter. The association has asked Al Falah University to remove the AIU logo. Meanwhile, it has also instructed the university not to use the AIU name or logo in any form.

The body stated that the membership is cancelled as the University 'does not appear to be in good standing.' "It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing," AIU said in an official statement.

"However, as per media reports, it has come to notice that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing. Accordingly, the membership of AIU accorded to Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect."

The body confirmed that the University cannot use the name or logo of AIU. "Further, it is informed that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, is not authorised to use the name or logo of AIU in any of its activities, and the AIU logo must be removed from the university's official website forthwith," it said.

Government orders forensic audit of University's records, ED probe into money trail

Meanwhile, the central government has ordered a forensic audit of all records of the Al Falah University. The University is currently under the scanner after the Delhi blast, with the suspects having a link with it. Moreover, the government has asked the ED and other financial investigative agencies to check the money trail of the Haryana-based institution, sources said.

This came after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which reviewed the progress of the ongoing investigation into the November 10 blast near Red Fort in which 13 people were killed and many others got injured.

"An order has been issued to carry out a forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) and other financial agencies were also asked by the government to check the money trail of Al Falah University," the sources said.

The University is in Faridabad's Dhauj and is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus. Dr Umar Nabi, who, according to officials, was driving the i20 car that exploded, was also working with the university as an assistant professor.

Three doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies.

PTI Inputs