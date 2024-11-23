Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Assembly Election Results LIVE: Who will form govt in Maharashtra, Jharkhand? Vote counting to begin at 8 AM
Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 7:06 IST
Check Assembly election results LIVE updates.
Image Source : INDIA TV Check Assembly election results LIVE updates.

Assembly election results LIVE Updates: Amid tight security, counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will begin at 8 AM. Maharashtra on November 20 recorded a 62.05 per cent voter turnout, while Jharkhand witnessed 68.01 per cent, surpassing the 67.04 per cent turnout in the 2019 assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday. The ECI said that simultaneous polling for all 288 seats in Maharashtra and 38 seats in Jharkhand (Phase 2) concluded peacefully. The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also having an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states. Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: Check LIVE Updates Here 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election Results Live

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

    Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of counting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections2024.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check Outside visuals from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM's) office in Ranchi

    Counting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 to take place today. The fate of candidates on all 81 Assembly seats is to be decided.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Ashok Gehlot on Maharashtra assembly election results

     Ahead of the counting of votes for Maharashtra Election2024, senior Congress leader & party's observer for Maharashtra, Ashok Gehlot says, "If Exit Polls are against us right now, they were in our favour during Haryana polls. But you will get to know the status when results start coming in. We are confident that the public has placed their trust in INDIA Alliance and blessed us...We are confident, and our workers are excited. INDIA Alliance has contested together, the atmosphere is in our support. We are expecting our Government to come to power...We hope the counting takes place smoothly."

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Assembly Election Results for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to be declared today

    The Assembly Election Results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be declared today. The Eknath Shinde-led 'Mahayuti' government is in power in Maharashtra, while the JMM-Congress alliance has been running the government in Jharkhand since 2019.

