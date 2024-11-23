Assembly Election Results LIVE: Who will form govt in Maharashtra, Jharkhand? Vote counting to begin at 8 AM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Assembly election results LIVE updates.

Assembly election results LIVE Updates: Amid tight security, counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will begin at 8 AM. Maharashtra on November 20 recorded a 62.05 per cent voter turnout, while Jharkhand witnessed 68.01 per cent, surpassing the 67.04 per cent turnout in the 2019 assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday. The ECI said that simultaneous polling for all 288 seats in Maharashtra and 38 seats in Jharkhand (Phase 2) concluded peacefully. The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also having an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states. Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: Check LIVE Updates Here