Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form govt in Arunachal Pradesh? Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arunachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: BJP leader and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh along with Sikkim is taking place today (June 2). The counting for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assemblies will be held along with the counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 4. The Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were held on April 19. There are 60 Assembly constituencies in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly with 59 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Arunachal Pradesh Assembly is from June 3, 2019 to June 2, 2024.

Main parties in Arunachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the two main political parties in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the BJP contested all 60 seats in the state in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 while the Congress fielded candidates in 19 seats only. The National People's Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are the two other important parties in the state. The BJP already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli without any contest. Pema Khandu has been the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister since 2016. In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, the BJP won the majority with 41 seats and the Congress was reduced to just 4 seats.

Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP: Already won), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP: Already won), Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress) and Nabam Tado (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh.

Key constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh

Mukto, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing and Changlang North are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh polling percentage in 2024

Arunachal Pradesh recorded 82.95 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 82.17 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election, the BJP won 41 seats and Pema Khandu became the Chief Minister again. The Congress won only 4 seats while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the NPP won 7 and 5 seats respectively. In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Election, the Congress won 42 seats while the BJP managed to win only 11 seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) won 5 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Arunachal Pradesh?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has 60 seats and the majority mark is 31.