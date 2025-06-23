Assembly bypolls Live updates: The counting of votes for by-elections to five Assembly seats across Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala will begin at 8 am on Monday (June 13) amid tight security. Bypolls were held on June 19. The deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, and the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat. Nilambur Assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage of 75.27 per cent, the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 per cent) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 57.91 per cent, Visavadar (56.89 per cent) and Kaliganj (73.36 per cent).
