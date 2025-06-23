Advertisement
  3. Assembly bypolls 2025 results: Counting of votes on five seats across four states to begin at 8 am

Assembly bypolls Live updates: Bye-elections were conducted on June 19 in five Assembly constituencies across four states — Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab. Gujarat witnessed bypolls in two constituencies, while one seat each went to the polls in Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab.

A volunteer assists an elderly voter at a polling booth during the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district on June 19
A volunteer assists an elderly voter at a polling booth during the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district on June 19 Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Assembly bypolls Live updates: The counting of votes for by-elections to five Assembly seats across Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala will begin at 8 am on Monday (June 13) amid tight security. Bypolls were held on June 19. The deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, and the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat. Nilambur Assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage of 75.27 per cent, the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 per cent) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 57.91 per cent, Visavadar (56.89 per cent) and Kaliganj (73.36 per cent). 

Check all the latest updates on bypolls results here.

 

 

Live updates :Assembly bypolls 2025 results

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ludhiana West bypoll: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM at Khalsa College

    The counting of votes to begin at 8 am at Khalsa College.

     

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bypoll results to be declared today

    The bypoll results are set to be announced today.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kadi bypolls

    The Kadi seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, fell vacant on February 4 following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki.

    The BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda from Kadi, while the Congress has given ticket to former MLA Ramesh Chavda. Chavda won the seat in 2012, but lost it to the BJP's Karsanbhai Solanki in 2017. Like Visavadar, Kadi will also witness a three-way fight, with the AAP fielding Jagdish Chavda.

    In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 161 legislators, the Congress 12 and the AAP four. While one seat is with the Samajwadi Party, two are with independents.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visavadar bypolls

    In Gujarat, the Visavadar seat in Junagadh district has been lying vacant since December 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the ruling BJP. The BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded their candidates in the two seats. While the BJP fielded Kirit Patel for the bypoll in Visavadar, the Congress gave ticket to Nitin Ranpariya. AAP's former Gujarat president Gopal Italia also contested the bypoll. 
     
    Despite its near-total dominance in the state, the BJP has failed to win the Visavadar seat since 2007. Party leaders said they are hopeful of overcoming the 18-year jinx here. In 2022 assembly election, AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani had defeated BJP's Harshad Ribadiya, a Congress turncoat and former MLA, by 7,063 votes.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kaliganj assembly bypolls

    The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, was fielded in the bypoll by the ruling TMC. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Ashis Ghosh for the contest, while Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of the CPI(M).

    The bypoll is shaping up to be a triangular contest among the TMC, BJP, and the Congress-Left alliance, with identity politics, post-Murshidabad riot anxieties and a nationalist surge after Operation Sindoor set to dominate the electoral discourse.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nilambur assembly bypoll

    The by-election for the Nilambur Assembly constituency in Kerala was necessitated after Anvar resigned as MLA of the constituency following his severing of ties with the CPI(M)-led LDF over certain allegations by him against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his close aides. Among the 10, the key contenders are ruling LDF pick M Swaraj, Aryadan Shoukath (Congress-led UDF), Trinamool Congress state convener and independent candidate P V Anvar and Mohan George of the BJP-led NDA.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ludhiana West bypoll

    The bypoll, necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, registered 51.33 per cent polling, a sharp drop from the 64 per cent voting registered in the 2022 Assembly polls. There were 14 candidates in the fray for the bypoll.

    The June 19 bypoll has been regarded as a litmus test for the ruling AAP as it seeks to maintain its hold over Punjab, while the Congress looks to regain its foothold over the urban constituency which it held six times in the past. While the main contest is between the AAP and Congress, the bypoll outcome will also shed light on how the BJP performs among urban voters in Punjab.

    The Aam Aadmi Party fielded Sanjeev Arora (61), a Rajya Sabha member and Ludhiana-based industrialist who is also known for his social welfare work, for the bypoll. On the other hand, the opposition Congress placed its bet on former minister and Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu (51). The BJP had fielded senior leader Jiwan Gupta, a member of the core committee of the party's Punjab unit, while the SAD named Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer and the former president of Ludhiana Bar Association, as its candidate.

    In the 117-member Punjab assembly, the AAP has 94 legislators, the Congress has 16 MLAs, the Shiromani Akali Dal has three, the BJP two, and the Bahujan Samaj Party one. One seat is held by an Independent.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kerala: Security heightened at counting centre ahead

    Kerala:  Security heightened at a counting centre ahead of the counting of votes for the Nilambur bypolls. 

     

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why was polling needed?

    The bypolls were necessitated due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal, and Punjab, while the resignation of two legislators prompted the elections in Kerala and another constituency in Gujarat.

     

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What was the voters turnout?

    Nilambur Assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage of 75.27 per cent, the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 per cent) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 57.91 per cent, Visavadar (56.89 per cent) and Kaliganj (73.36 per cent). 

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Which seats went for polling on June 19?

    The seats where polling were held on June 19 are: Kaliganj in West Bengal, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat. 

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting to votes to begin at 8 am today

    The counting of votes for by-elections to five Assembly seats across Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala will begin at 8 am on Monday (June 13) amid tight security. 

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voting for 5 Assembly constituencies held on June 19

    Voting for by-elections to five Assembly seats across Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala was held on June 19.

     

     

