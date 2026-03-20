New Zealand take the lead against South Africa, register dominant win in third T20I

Auckland:

New Zealand and South Africa continued their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the third T20I. The two sides locked horns at Eden Park in Auckland on March 20, and the clash began with South Africa coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

South Africa, hoping to put in a good performance with the bat, were left completely helpless as the Black Caps put forth an exceptional showing with the ball. The Proteas opened their innings with Wiaan Mulder departing on a duck and Tony de Zorzi scoring 15.

Jason Smith added 10 runs on the board, with George Linde and Nqobani Mokoena scoring 23 and 26* runs, respectively. Through New Zealand’s brilliant bowling, the visitors were limited to 136 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for the hosts, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, and Ben Sears were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each. Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, and James Neesham took one wicket each as well.

Tom Latham propels New Zealand to brilliant victory

Aiming to chase down the target, New Zealand got off to a brilliant start to the run chase as opener Devon Conway amassed 39 runs in 26 deliveries. However, it was the performance of Tom Latham that propelled the Black Caps to a brilliant win.

Opening the innings alongside Conway, Latham amassed 63* runs in 55 deliveries, with Tim Robinson scoring 17 runs in 17 deliveries. New Zealand registered an eight-wicket victory and took the advantage in the series as well.

As for South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was the only wicket-taker, taking the only wicket of the second innings. With New Zealand taking the lead in the series, South Africa will now hope to level the score in the third T20I.

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