Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
  Assembly bypolls for 48 constituencies, 2 Lok Sabha seats in 2 phases: Check full list and schedule

The Election Commission of India has scheduled bypolls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in two phases, with voting on November 13 and November 20, and results to be announced on November 23

October 15, 2024
Representative image.
Image Source : PTI Representative image.

Assembly bypolls 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced bypolls for 48 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats on October 15, set to occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. Voting for the first phase, covering 47 Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, will take place on November 13. The second phase will occur on November 20 for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. Results will be counted and announced on November 23.

The Wayanad seat became vacant when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to retain his Rae Bareli seat after winning both in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Nanded seat was lying vacant following the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan in August.

In Uttar Pradesh, bypolls are scheduled for nine Assembly seats, including Katehari, Ghaziabad, Phulpur and Karhal, with eight seats opening due to MLAs being elected as MPs. Akhilesh Yadav, Zia Ur Rehman, Chandan Chauhan, Atul Garg, Anoop Singh alias Anoop Pradhan Balmiki, Praveen Patel, Dr Vinod Kumar Bind and Lalji Verma were elected to the Lok Sabha. The opposition, particularly the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), sees these bypolls as a crucial opportunity to build on its previous Lok Sabha successes, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, aims to maintain its foothold ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Seven seats in Rajasthan, six seats in West Bengal, five seats in Assam, four seats each in Bihar and Punjab, three seats in Karnataka, two seats each in Kerala, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh, one seat each in Meghalaya, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will vote on November 13. The Kedarnath Assembly seat in Uttarakhand will vote on November 23.    

This decision aims to ensure that the legislative bodies remain functional and representative. The following Assembly and parliamentary constituencies are going to polls in November:

S. No. State Name of Assembly/Lok Sabha Constituency
1. Assam  Dholai (SC)
2. Assam  Sidli (ST)
3. Assam  Bongaigaon
4. Assam  Behali
5. Assam  Samaguri
6. Bihar Tarari
7. Bihar Ramgarh
8. Bihar Imamganj (SC)
9. Bihar Belaganj
10. Chhattisgarh Raipur City
11. Gujarat Vav
12. Karnataka Shiggaon
13. Karnataka Sandur (ST)
14. Karnataka Channapatana
15. Kerala Palakkad
16. Kerala Chelakkara (SC)
17. Kerala Wayanad Lok Sabha seat
18. Madhya Pradesh  Budhni
19. Madhya Pradesh  Vijaypur
20. Maharashtra Nanded Lok Sabha Seat (Voting on November 20)
21. Meghalaya Gambegre (ST) 
22. Punjab Dera Baba Nanak
23. Punjab Chabbewal
24. Punjab Gidderbaha
25. Punjab Barnala
26. Rajasthan Jhunjhunu
27. Rajasthan Ramgarh 
28. Rajasthan Dausa
29. Rajasthan Deoli-Uniara
30. Rajasthan Khinwsar
31. Rajasthan Salumber (ST)
32. Rajasthan Chorasi (ST) 
33. Sikkim Soreng Chakung
34. Sikkim Namchi Singhithang
35. Uttar Pradesh Meerapur
36. Uttar Pradesh Kundarki
37. Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad
38. Uttar Pradesh Khair (SC)
39. Uttar Pradesh Karhal
40. Uttar Pradesh Sishamau
41. Uttar Pradesh Phulpur
42. Uttar Pradesh Katehari
43. Uttar Pradesh Majhawan
44. Uttarakhand Kedarnath (Voting on November 20)
45. West Bengal Sitai
46. West Bengal Madarihat
47. West Bengal Naihati
48. West Bengal Haroa
49. West Bengal Medinipur
50. West Bengal Taldangra
