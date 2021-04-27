Image Source : PTI (FILE) Night curfew imposed in Assam from tonight, essential services exempted (FILE)

In a bid to check spread of COVID-19, the Assam government has imposed night curfew in the entire state from tonight. The restrictions will come into effect at 8 pm daily and will remain in place till 5 am.

The state disaster management authority, in its order, said the curfew will be in place till May 1. Movement and gathering of individuals will not be allowed during the curfew period. All the essential services will, however, be exempted from restrictions.

"The COVID-19 situation in Assam has been reviewed. It has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the state. It is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services," the order signed by Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

Earlier on Monday, the government had ordered to shut all markets and shops by 6 pm across the state and made wearing of face mask mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle. Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the authorities concerned to shut all educational institutions in Guwahati for 15 days after the state capital reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Assam reported 15 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, while the total number of cases rose to 2,40,670 with 3,137 more people testing positive for the disease.

