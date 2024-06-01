Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Highlights: BJP likely to lead with 9 to 10 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam NE Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll

Assam, NE Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Highlights: India TV-CNX Exit Polls predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 9-10 seats in Assam, while, Congress 1-2 and AIUDF - 1-1.

Currently, the BJP has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate. The BJP is hoping for repeat of 2019 Lok Sabha victory. The saffron party won 9 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

India TV-CNX prediction

Total Seats: 14

BJP: 9-10

Congress: 1-2

AIUDF: 1-1

Others: 1-2

Out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in northeast region, BJP is likely to win 4-6, NDA (BJP's partners) - 1-3, Congress- 1-3, I.N.D.I.A allies - 0-0, and others - 1-3

In the high-profile Guwahati constituency, BJP's new face Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who is a vice president of Assam BJP and the former president of the party's women wing in the state, had a direct fight with Congress first-timer Mira Barthakur Goswami, the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

From the ruling front, AGP fielded senior leader, former minister and sitting Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury to contest from Barpeta. Congress nominated its state Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan from Barpeta, while CPI(M) named its lone MLA in the state Assembly Manoranjan Talukdar for the seat.

The Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam and a former minister in Tarun Gogoi's cabinet, Rakibul Hussain contested the Lok Sabha election for the first time from Dhubri, a bastion of the AIUDF.

Hussain faced a triangular contest with AIUDF chief and incumbent MP Badruddin Ajmal and ruling alliance AGP's Zabed Islam, a former Assam MLA.

BJP-led alliance partner, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) nominated its MLA Joyanta Basumatary for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Kokrajhar (ST) constituency.

The opposition Congress named Garjan Mushahary as a candidate for the seat, while Kampa Borgoyary from Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will also contest from Kokrajhar.