Assam imposes total lockdown in districts with high COVID positivity rate. Check guidelines

Owing to their high coronavirus positivity rate, the Assam government has announced total lockdown in two districts-- Golaghat and Lakhimpur--till further order. As per a notification issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASIDMA), curfew time will be round the clock in these districts, and all workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, Dhabas and other eateries, the takeaway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms of cold storages and warehouses will be closed in these districts.

The government noted that rates of positive cases are moderate in five districts--Goalpara Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath. Therefore the curfew time in these districts will be from 2 pm to 5 am.

In other districts that are also showing improvement in COVID-19 cases, including -- Dhubri, Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima, Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimgam, Karbi Anglong, the curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 5 am.

Assam lockdown: Guidelines

All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, the opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses will be open up to 1 PM in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rate

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5 pm in districts showing high and moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in the districts showing improvement

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts

The movement of goods shall continue

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will also remain suspended in the districts where curfew has been imposed

Public gathering is banned in total containment districts. In other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programmes

The Excise authority will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts

COVID-19 situation in Assam

Assam’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,61,455 on Tuesday as 1,436 more people tested positive for the infection, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,180, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Four coronavirus deaths were reported from Dibrugarh while Bishwanath, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia reported two deaths each. Cachar, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metro, and Lakhimpur reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.92 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 13,688.

The highest number of new cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district at 169, followed by Golaghat (131), Lakhimpur (122), and Nagaon (78).

With the detection of 1,436 new COVID patients from 1,55,495 sample tests conducted on Tuesday, the state reported a positivity rate of 0.

92 per cent for the day.

Altogether 1,81,70,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

As many as 1,312 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,41,240.

A total of 1,02,05,495 beneficiaries have been inoculated, of whom 18,36,793 received both doses.

