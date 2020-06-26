Assam to impose 2-week lockdown in Kamrup district from Sunday midnight

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam to impose 2-week lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district from Sunday midnight. (Representational image)

As coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise, Assam has declared a two-week lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district from Sunday midnight. Meanwhile, night curfew will also be imposed in the state.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa sarma said, "complete lockdown to be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of 28th June for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases. Medical stores to remain open during the lockdown."

"Weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays to be enforced in urban areas in Assam. Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice," he added.

