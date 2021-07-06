Assam govt orders total lockdown in 7 districts. Check complete guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam orders total lockdown in 7 districts

The government of Assam has declared total lockdown in seven districts of the state, in the wake of coronavirus cases. According to the details, total lockdown has been declared in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon. The lockdown restrictions in the said districts will come into effect from July 7 and will remain enforced till further orders.

Here's a complete list of what will be allowed/restricted

Assam govt orders total lockdown in 7 districts

COVID-19 situation in Assam

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,19,834 on Monday as 2,640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 31 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 4,683, a health bulletin said.

Golaghat district registered the highest number of new cases at 333, followed by Sonitpur (233), Kamrup Metropolitan (197), and Jorhat (151).

Five persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Dibrugarh, four in Golaghat, three each in Jorhat and Sonitpur, two each in Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi and Hojai, and one each in Charaideo, Chirang, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia districts.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

