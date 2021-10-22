Follow us on Image Source : ANI WATCH: Indian Army displays Pinaka, Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam

Amid an ongoing standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Friday displayed the Pinaka and Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam.

These systems ensure the delivery of a very high volume of firepower in a short span, an official said.

Pinaka & Smerch multi rocket launcher systems are designed to fire a variety of ammunition. Quick reaction time &higher accuracy of these systems ensure delivery of a very high volume of firepower on critical & time-sensitive enemies in a short time, ANI quoted Lt Col Sarath, Battery Commander, as saying.

What are Pinaka and Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems

The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO and productionised by the above-mentioned defence industries. This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of the Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling “Aatmnirbharta” in cutting-edge Defence technologies.

The Smerch launcher is a very potent weapon in the arsenal of Indian artillery. It can fire up to the range of 90km. It can fire 12 rockets in 40 seconds, ANI quoted Major Srinath, Battery Commander, as saying.

Aptly named after the mythological divine bow of Lord Shiva, the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System, is a state of the art weapon for destroying/neutralizing enemy troop concentration areas, communication centers air terminal complexes, gun/rocket locations, and for laying mines by firing rockets with several warheads from launcher vehicle. High operational mobility, flexibility and accuracy are the major characteristics, which give Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System an edge in modern artillery warfare.

The indigenously built Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher Weapon Area System can fire rockets with a range of 39-40 km, in a salvo of 12 rockets with 1.2 tons of high explosives within 40 seconds. The complete system comprises a launch vehicle, a loader/replenishment vehicle, and a command post vehicle with a battery of six launchers.

Pinaka can neutralize a target area of 350 square kilometers and is meant as a supplement to the existing artillery system at a range beyond 30 km. It can be fitted with a variety of warheads ranging from blast-cum-pre-fragmented high explosives to anti-tank mines.

This indigenously designed MLRS is far cheaper than the international competition, costing just Rs 23 million per system. By comparison, the American M270 MLRS costs Rs 195 million, and the 9P140 URAGAN of Russia and the ASTROS-II of Brazil each cost Rs 38 million.

