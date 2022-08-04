'Assam has become hotbed of jihadi activities': CM Himanta Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister addressed a press conference at Janata Bhawan to brief media on the 5 jihadi modules of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an Al-Qaeda affiliate, which was busted by Assam Police.

Assam news: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam has become a hotbed of “jihadi activities” where five modules having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam being busted in five months.

The chief minister in a tweet, said: "The police busted sleeper cells in Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Morigaon and recovered incriminating jihadi literature used for indoctrinating & radicalising gullible youth to join the outfit. We also recovered high-end electronic devices used by these jihadis for communication.

"I urge all to stay alert & help the administration in overcoming the challenges posed by these jihadis to the State. Peace-loving Muslim groups have already joined hands with us for the cause. The current situation calls for a higher level of vigilance to defeat these evil forces."

Six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted at Barpeta in March this year, Sarma said at a press conference here.

Indoctrination of Muslim youths in private madrasas by Imams from outside the state is alarming, he said.

"Jihadi activity is very different from terrorist or insurgency activities. It starts with indoctrination for several years, followed by active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and finally going for subversive activities,” the CM said.

The Bangladeshi nationals, “who entered the state illegally” in 2016-17, operated several training camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Only one of these Bangladeshis have been arrested so far, and I appeal to the people to inform the local police in case anybody from outside the state becomes a teacher or an Imam in a madrasa,” he said.

