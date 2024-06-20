Assam: Flood situation deteriorates with 36 deaths so far, over 4 lakh people affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man walks through a flooded road following rains at Changchaki village, in Nagaon district of Assam.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Thursday, claiming another life and leaving over four lakh people impacted across 19 districts, according to an official bulletin. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported in its daily flood update that a person drowned in the Khairabari area of Udalguri district. This recent fatality brings the total number of deaths caused by this year’s floods, landslides, and storms to 36. The deluge continues to wreak havoc in the state, with numerous communities grappling with the severe effects of the ongoing natural disaster.

More than 4,00,000 people affected

As per the bulletin, more than 4,09,300 people remained affected in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts. Karimganj was the worst hit with over 2.5 lakh people affected, followed by Darrang (53,500) and Tamulpur (23,000), it added. Till Wednesday, almost three lakh people were reeling under the deluge in 17 districts of the state.

"The flood situation is slightly alarming now as many tributaries of Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level. The good thing is Brahmaputra has not crossed the danger level yet," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters at Tezpur. If the rain stops, the situation will be under control. However, if the incessant rain continues like this, the flood situation will become grim, he added.

"It (flooding) has not spread to much area, but wherever it has happened, people are facing immense difficulties. We are managing it at present. The central government is enquiring about the situation, but we have not sought any assistance yet. We have sufficient funds with us," Sarma said. The administration has been operating 105 relief camps in one district, where 14,215 persons have taken shelter, and running 78 relief distribution centres in one district.

Assam floods: Relief efforts and widespread damage

The authority has distributed 2,010.35 quintals of rice, 354.59 quintals of dal, 134.36 quintals of salt and 10,750.2 litres of mustard oil among the flood-affected people in the last 24 hours. At present, 1,311 villages are under water and 6,424.83 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Biswanath, West Karbi Anglong and Karimganj. At present, Kopili at Kampur, Katakhal at Matizuri, Barak at Badarpur Ghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger level, ASDMA said

