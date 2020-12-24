Thursday, December 24, 2020
     
Moderate intensity earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Nagaon city in Assam, National Center for Seismology informed on Thursday.

Nagaon Updated on: December 24, 2020 8:07 IST
An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Nagaon city in Assam at 06:56 am on Thursday, as per National Center for Seismology report. The epicenter of the earthquake is 65 km from Tezpur. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

This is the second earthquake in a month, felt by the north-eastern state. Earlier this month, a mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam's Tezpur in the wee hours of Saturday.

Last week, an earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in Arunachal Pradesh.

