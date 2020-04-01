4 Nizamuddin Markaz attendees test positive in Assam, state tally reaches 5 in less than 24 hr

4 Nizamuddin Markaz attendees test positive in Assam, state tally reaches 5

Four more positive cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5 in the state. "All four were in Markaz, attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi," said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also stated that the cases in the state increase. "may cross double-digits by evening." Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, health minister Sarma said that in addition to the first patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, four more people have been tested positive for Coronavirus at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sarma further said that Centre has provided with a list of 547 people to Assam government on Tuesday. Out 547, 134 were in the Nizamuddin area but not in Tablighi Jamaat. He added that 68 people had stayed back in Delhi and 4 of them tested positive in the National Capital itself. "347 are back in Assam but did not get themselves quarantined. Out of 347, 230 of them have been traced overnight and samples are being collected.

He further added that 117 are yet to be traced.

Coronavirus positive cases in India rose sharply to 1,637, the health ministry website showed today, a jump of 240 cases in 12 hours. The death toll from Covid-19 has also increased to 38 as three more deaths were confirmed, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these 1466 are active cases, and 132 have been Cured / Discharged, the report state.

