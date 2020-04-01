Coronavirus Scare: India's total COVID-19 cases near 1,400-mark, death toll at 35. Check state-wise list here

Image Source : AP India's total coronavirus cases near 1,400-mark, death toll at 35. Check state-wise list here

India's positive coronavirus or COVID-19 cases have reached 1,397 with 146 new infections reported on Tuesday, according to Health Ministry. While the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35. Out of these, 38 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing and 49 are foreign nationals.

As many as 123 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, taking the total number of cases due to the contagion to 1,397, it stated.

The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths -- two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Tuesday night.

Over 200 cases related to COVID-19 infection reported from the various states, the highest for a single day so far.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 also surged to a new-single day high as 11 people succumbing to infection.

Meanwhile, 18 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count to 320. 16 cases are reported in Mumbai, while two are reported in Pune.

Check State-wise positive coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 40 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Bihar 15 0 1 4 Chandigarh 13 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 8 0 0 6 Delhi 97 6 2 7 Goa 5 0 0 8 Gujarat 73 3 6 9 Haryana 40 21 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 54 2 2 12 Karnataka 83 5 3 13 Kerala 234 19 1 14 Ladakh 13 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3 16 Maharashtra 216 39 9 17 Manipur 1 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 21 Punjab 41 1 3 22 Rajasthan 74 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 74 4 1 24 Telengana 79 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 101 14 0 27 West Bengal 26 0 2 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1397# 124 35 #Remaining 38 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing

