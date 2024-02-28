Assam Congress working president Rana Goswami, likely to join BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Rana Goswami

Congress leader Rana Goswami on Wednesday resigned from the party. Soon after resigning from the party, he headed to New Delhi where he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The development comes days after speculations over his resignation as the working president of the state Congress. He is the former MLA of Jorhat.

Soon after sending the resignation letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, he left for New Delhi. According to the sources, Goswami will meet BJP president JP Nadda and join the saffron party.

Asked about the speculations of Goswami switching sides, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he had no information about it, but "he is a powerful leader of the Congress and if he joins the BJP, I will welcome it".

Earlier this month, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha resigned as state Congress working president and along with another party legislator, Basanta Das, expressed support for the BJP-led government's "development agenda".

