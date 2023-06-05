2 killed, 2 injured after firing along Assam-Arunachal border | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Assam-Arunachal border firing

Assam-Arunachal border firing: At least two were killed and two others injured after alleged firing along the Arunachal Pradesh border in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday. Taking note of the firing incident, Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that a plantation drive was to be launched by the locals at the inter-state border area on the occasion of World Environment Day. However, when a few villagers went to make arrangements for the event alleged miscreants opened fire on them.

One person died on the spot

He further informed that for the plantation drive, seven villagers has gone to make arrangements in the morning. However, they came under firing. One person died on the spot while three others sustained bullet injuries, he added. They were rushed to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital by locals. Out of these three, one died there. Bhuyan asserted that three others went missing and police were looking for them.

Miscreants fired upon locals

"Our team rushed to the spot on receiving the information. We are investigating the incident," he said. "Two people died & two were injured after miscreants fired upon them in Assam's Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on June 5. The incident took place in Panbari area. The deceased persons were identified as Boga Chutia & Monitu Gogoi. Our investigation is underway," Ranjan Bhuyan later informed.

Following the incident, the locals alleged the involvement of miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh as there was a dispute over the inter-state boundary in the area.

