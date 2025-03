Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Starlink to India after US telecom giant partners with Jio, Airtel Ashwini Vaishnaw's post comes after Elon Musk-spearheaded Starlink signed partnership deals with two biggest telecom players in India - Jio and Airtel.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday welcomes Elon Musk's Stralink to India after the US telecom giant signs deal with Reliance's Jio and Bharti Airtel. Taking to X, the IT Minister underscored Starlink's importance for remote railway projects. He said, "Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects."