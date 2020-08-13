Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ashok Gehlot in front of Sachin Pilot: Would have proved majority even without '19 MLAs'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday made a significant comment during Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. He said that his government would have proved majority even without the support of 19 MLAs. This apparent reference to the 19 MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp was made right in front of Pilot who was present for the meeting. However, Gehlot was quick to add that proving majority in this manner would not given him "happiness". In the same breath, Gehlot said that Congress would bring motion for Vote of Confidence in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Sachin Pilot's presence at the meeting chaired by Ashok Gehlot was a significant development that signalled the possible end of feud between both the leaders. This bodes well for the Congress which had pulled all stops to save the Rajasthan Government.

"We could have proved the majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot & 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring Vote of Confidence," said Gehlot during the CLP meeting. He was quoted by ANI.

Though initial momentum in Rajasthan political crisis appeared against him, Ashok Gehlot was able to quickly close ranks of MLAs supporying him. This changed the dynamics of the political game. Since then, Ashoik Gehlot always appeared on higher ground in his tussle with Sachin Pilot.

