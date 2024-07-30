Asaduddin Owaisi holds Centre responsible for train mishaps, says 'frequent accidents are not normal'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that frequent train accidents are not 'normal' in nature and that the government is at fault as it is unable to prevent such incidents. Two persons were killed and 20 injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The landslide incident of Wayanad is natural. It has a natural cause but we cannot call the frequent train accidents normal. The government is at fault in this case as they are not able to prevent such incidents. These accidents are causing loss of lives and railway property. It is also causing a big political loss to the BJP..."

Many parties of the Opposition also criticised the Railway minister for not doing 'his job.' The Opposition parties have been accusing the railway minister of being "busy making reels for social media platforms and not concentrating on passenger safety".

The JMM said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should "stop making reels" and focus on his job instead. The ruling party in Jharkhand also said the "entire responsibility" for the train accident "lies with the railway minister and the central government".

The Trinamool Congress also criticised the series of train accidents across the country, labeling them as the "new normal" under the BJP government at the Centre, and accused the railway ministry of zero accountability.