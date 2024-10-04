Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Arvind Kejriwal begins to vacate Delhi CM's official residence | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal will move into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday, days after he resigned from the chief minister's post.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday will vacate the chief minister's residence and move to an MP's bungalow in the Lutyens' Delhi. For the same, mini trucks have started entering the residence. Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister last month, will live with his family at the official residence of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal on Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House — close to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

On Thursday, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also shifted to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road. The house is the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, party leaders said. Several party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and councillors, had offered Kejriwal their houses after he decided to leave 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines, where he lived since 2015 as the chief minister. The new accommodation of Kejriwal, where he will move in with his family, is close to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

In a video message, AAP MP Mittal said he was delighted to know that Kejriwal had chosen his house. "When he (Kejriwal) resigned as the chief minister, I came to know that he had no place to stay... I invited him to be my guest at my Delhi residence, and it brings me great joy that he has accepted my request," Mittal said.

Living in the New Delhi area, which is also his Assembly constituency, Kejriwal will supervise AAP's campaign for the upcoming polls in Delhi and other states, party leaders said.

