Kejriwal hails AAP's bypoll wins, says 2027 will be a 'Tsunami', rules out Rajya Sabha entry Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Kejriwal alleged that the party has reduced itself to a puppet of the BJP. He also emphasised that AAP's win in Punjab reflects people's satisfaction with the state government.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the party's impressive performance in the recent bypolls, declaring that the results signal a "semi-final" before the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and Gujarat in 2027. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Out of the five seats contested, AAP has won two — one in Gujarat and one in Ludhiana. I congratulate Sanjeev Arora and Gopal Italia for their victories. Compared to the 2022 elections, we have won with double the margin this time."

He emphasised that AAP's win in Punjab reflects people's satisfaction with the state government. "It clearly shows that the public is happy with our work in Punjab where we are in power. This by-election is just a trailer — the final in 2027 will be a political tsunami," he said. Kejriwal also took aim at the ruling BJP in Gujarat, stating, "Defeating BJP in Gujarat is tough, but today's results prove that the people there are fed up with them. Winds of change are blowing.”

Kejriwal hits out at Congress

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Kejriwal alleged that the party has reduced itself to a puppet of the BJP. "Congress is now working solely to ensure the BJP’s victory in state after state. Its top leadership is comfortably sitting in the BJP’s lap," he alleged.

Addressing speculation about his possible entry into the Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal said, "Many times I have been sent to the Rajya Sabha. I want to tell you I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate." Noatbly, Opposition parties have claimed that party chief Kejriwal would enter the Upper House in Sanjeev Arora's place.