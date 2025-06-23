Ludhiana West bypoll 2025 results: AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora takes early lead Ludhiana West bypoll 2025 results: The bypoll was necessitated after AAP Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died earlier this year.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 2,844 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India.

After the sixth round of counting, Arora had 14,486 votes and Ashu 12,200. BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta, who was ahead of Gupta in the after three rounds, slipped to the third spot with 10,703 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman was fourth with 3,283 votes.

Ludhiana West bypoll: What necessitated the bypoll?

The bypoll, necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. A voter turnout of 51.33 per cent was recorded in the bypoll, a sharp drop from the 64 per cent voting registered in the 2022 state polls. There were 14 candidates in the fray for the bypoll.

The June 19 bypoll has been regarded as a litmus test for the ruling AAP as it seeks to maintain its hold over Punjab, while the Congress looks to regain its foothold over the urban constituency which it held six times in the past. While the main contest is between the AAP and Congress, the bypoll outcome will also shed light on how the BJP performs among urban voters in Punjab.

Key candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party fielded Sanjeev Arora (61), a Rajya Sabha member and Ludhiana-based industrialist who is also known for his social welfare work, for the bypoll. On the other hand, the opposition Congress placed its bet on former minister and Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu (51). The BJP had fielded senior leader Jiwan Gupta, a member of the core committee of the party's Punjab unit, while the SAD named Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer and the former president of Ludhiana Bar Association, as its candidate.

Notably, in the 117-member Punjab assembly, the AAP has 94 legislators, the Congress has 16 MLAs, the Shiromani Akali Dal has three, the BJP two, and the Bahujan Samaj Party one. One seat is held by an Independent.

