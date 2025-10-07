Arvind Kejriwal gets Lodhi Estate bungalow, wanted Mayawati's Delhi residence earlier The bungalow allotted to Arvind Kejriwal is the second largest category of government residential accommodation. Kejriwal had request sought a residence comparable to that of Mayawati.

New Delhi:

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, has been allotted the government bungalow nearly a year after leaving the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. The Central government has allotted 95, Lodhi Estate, a Type-VII bungalow, and the second-largest category of government residential accommodation, to Kejriwal.

The bungalow 95 was previously occupied by Iqbal Singh Lalpura, a former IPS officer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Kejriwal wanted Mayawati's Bungalow

This decision comes following proceedings in the Delhi High Court, where Kejriwal had requested suitable housing in his capacity as the national president of a recognised political party.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had requested that Kejriwal be allotted the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, the former residence of BSP chief Mayawati. The bungalow was vacated by BSP supremo Mayawati in May this year. However, the Central government had already allocated that bungalow in July to Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

The allotment comes after repeated hearings in which the Delhi High Court had expressed concern over the delays and lack of clarity in the allotment process. Last month on September 16, the court had pulled up the Centre for delaying its decision in allotting a residential accommodation to the former chief minister.

However, the government on September 25 had assured the court that appropriate residential accommodation would be allotted to Kejriwal within ten days.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) controls the allotment and maintenance of bungalows reserved for senior ministers, MPs, judges, and bureaucrats, according to officials aware of the development.

Know all about Kejriwal's new residence

Type-VII bungalows typically feature four bedrooms, large lawns, a garage, three servant quarters, and space for an office. Covering approximately 5,000 square feet, Kejriwal's new residence at 95, Lodhi Estate includes two side lawns and a dedicated office.

Kejriwal's new neighbours will include Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at bungalow 97. Bungalows 94 and 96 are occupied by Army officials, while RJD's Misa Bharati and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi reside nearby in bungalows 82 and 81, respectively.

Since resigning as Delhi Chief Minister on September 17, 2024, Kejriwal had been without a permanent government residence. After vacating 6, Flagstaff Road on November 4, he temporarily stayed at the home of AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal, at 5, Ferozeshah Road.