Ahead of Delhi Elections, Kejriwal pulls yet another rabbit out of the hat | Find out What

With Delhi Elections less than 2 weeks away, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has pulled yet another rabbit out of the hat. In his latest move to appeal to the public, Kejriwal has launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign.

The name of the website launched under the campaign is: www.welcomekejriwal.in

On the website, Kejriwal is seen pressing the bell of your house, drinking water in your house, and even discuss the key issues in the capital inside your house.

Kejriwal will discuss any of these issues with you. You can select anyone on the website and come back and chose another.

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city. "We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

The website has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister talking on different issues, such as health, education and unauthorised colonies among others.

"People would also be able to register their complaints which I will address after elections," he added.