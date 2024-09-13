Hugs and smiles: Moment when Sisodia, Atishi get news of SC's relief for Kejriwal | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Celebrations are in the air at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and Arvind Kejriwal's residence after the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam'. While the AAP hailed the Supreme Court decision and said, "Satyamev Jayate," Kejriwal's wife Sunita congratulated the party and said, "Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," Sunita said in a post on X.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case on March 21, was granted interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and has been in jail since June 2 when he surrendered. The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case and added that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here.

The AAP also released a video from the residence of Manish Sisodia as he and Delhi Minister Atishi rejoiced the moment when Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi CM.