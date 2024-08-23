Hearing on Arvind Kejriwal bail in excise policy scam in SC postponed for a week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea postponed. Supreme Court asks CBI to file counter affidavit within a week. Next hearing will be held on September 5. Meanwhile, the CBI had filed an affidavit on Kejriwal's bail, whereas in the case challenging the arrest by the probing agency, it has asked for a week's time. Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Delhi court has extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case. The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

More to follow