BJP hatching conspiracy to disrupt Arvind Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit: AAP's Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to ‘attack’ party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to Ayodhya. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a video shared on his Twitter account said that the saffron party is hatching a conspiracy to disturb Kejriwal's journey.

Singh said that if Kejriwal wants to take the blessings of Ram Lalla, then why do the BJP and its leaders have a problem with it.

"Before the festival of Deepawali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Ayodhya to visit Ram Lalla. Information has been received that the BJP has started its conspiracy to disturb his journey. You must have seen what kind of statements their leaders are making," he said.

"I want to clearly tell the CM Yogi Adityanath and the government of Uttar Pradesh to please desist from such antics. The BJP has developed a 'demonic' tendency to always target Arvind Kejriwal ji, the Aam Aadmi Party, to obstruct his travels and work. Everyone has the right to darshan of Lord Ram," he added.

"Is it a crime to bring the ideals of Ram Rajya to reality? If the Delhi CM wants to take Lord Ram's blessing for this then why is it a problem for you (BJP)," he said.

Kejriwal is likely to visit Ayodhya in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on October 26 to offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi is currently underway in full swing. Currently, a makeshift structure exists enclosing Lord Ram's idol.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

