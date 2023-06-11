Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Arunachal Pradesh | DETAILS

Arunachal Pradesh earthquake: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district at 6:34 am on Sunday.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Itanagar Published on: June 11, 2023 9:15 IST
Arunachal Pradesh earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district at 6.34 am on Sunday. As per the data provided by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km. 

As of now, no casualties or damage to property have been reported.

'Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 06:34:58 IST, Lat: 27.02 & Long: 92.57, Depth: 33 Km ,Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh," reads a tweet from ANI. 

Earthquake had hit Meghalaya on June 10

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit East Garo Hills of Meghalaya at around 11.23 pm. According to the seismology department, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 10-06-2023, 23:23:54 IST, Lat: 25.61 & Long: 90.62, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," informed NCS. 

Arunachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake on June 9 too. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 10 km. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 11:43:01 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 93.27, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Arunachal Pradesh, India," said NCS. 

