Army jawan stabbed to death after argument over bedsheet on Sabarmati Express, accused attendant arrested An Army jawan travelling on the Sabarmati Express was killed after a fight with the train attendant over a bedsheet. The accused has been arrested by the Bikaner Railway Police. The jawan was posted in Udhampur and was on his way home to Sabarmati when the incident occurred.

Bikaner:

In a shocking incident on the Bikaner Jammu Tawi Sabarmati Express train, an Army jawan was stabbed to death following an argument over a bedsheet. The deceased has been identified as Jignesh Chaudhary who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. As per information, the jawan had asked the attendant for a bedsheet and the dispute escalated. The accused has been identified as Zubair Memon. Rajasthan Bikaner Railway Police has arrested the accused.

What exactly happened?

According to details, the deceased jawan had boarded the train from Firozpur Cantt. He was a resident of Sabarmati in Gujarat and was travelling home. After the argument over a bedsheet, the attendant allegedly stabbed him with a knife. The jawan succumbed to injuries and died. The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday night.

How the murder took place

As per the information so far, the dispute took place inside the AC Coach. After the altercation, Zubair allegedly went looking for Jignesh and reached his coach. He then stabbed the jawan in his leg on the calf area. The Army jawan later died due to heavy bleeding.

