UP: Army jawan shot dead in Saharanpur after he came home to testify in murder case Uttar Pradesh crime: The jawan was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He came home on Tuesday on a four-day leave to testify in the case.

Uttar Pradesh crime: A shocking incident has emerged from the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, where a soldier was allegedly shot dead. As per reports, the soldier was on leave to testify in a murder case, police said on Thursday. According to the information, the soldier was reportedly shot in the head and chest. The police have started their investigation into this entire incident.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Vikrant Gurjar, a soldier hailing from Mudikhedi village in Saharanpur. He was currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Vikrant had returned home on Tuesday on a four-day leave to testify in a murder case.

Vikrant was shot when he went out for a walk at night

Tragically, he was allegedly killed sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to Sagar Jain, Superintendent of Police (Rural), some villagers discovered Vikrant's body near a roadside early Thursday morning and informed his family. He had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

His family has alleged that Vikrant was the prime witness in the murder case of his cousin Rajat, who was stabbed to death four years ago.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint regarding the incident, but the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Jain said. He further added that senior officers are currently present in the village, and additional police forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed in rain-related incidents, CM asks officials to expedite relief measures

Also Read: UP Shocker: Petrol pump manager shot dead for refusing to fill fuel in bottle in Bulandshahr | Details