Army jawan killed, two injured in blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch:

An Army jawan lost his life, while two others were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to officials, the soldiers were patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, when the landmine blast took place. During the incident, the Agniveer jawan, identified as Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, lost his life, while two others - including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) - were injured.

The injured, the officials said, have been shifted to a military hospital, and their condition is said to be stable.

"#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast," White Knight Corps posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), while adding, "We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Similar incident reported in May

Landmine blasts are not something new in Jammu and Kashmir. In May this year, a similar incident happened, and a soldier got injured in a landmine blast along the LoC in Poonch district. According to officials, the landmine exploded when the troops were patrolling in a forward area in the Digwar sector.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents. The injured Havaldar was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment, the officials said.

Later, officials said that the Bomb Disposal Squad had destroyed an unexploded mortar shell in a controlled explosion near the Regal border outpost in the Samba district. The mortar shell was found by some villagers who informed police and subsequently, a team of experts was rushed and the explosive device was neutralised, the officials said.