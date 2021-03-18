Image Source : ANI Arindam Bagchi to be new spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs

Senior diplomat Arindam Bagchi is set to be the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), succeeding Anurag Srivastava, sources said on Thursday.

A 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Bagchi is currently serving as the joint secretary (north) at the MEA headquarters here.

The sources said Srivastava will assume charge as the joint secretary (north) in place of Bagchi.

Bagchi served as India's ambassador to Croatia from November 2018 to June 2020.

He was India's deputy high commissioner to Sri Lanka and also served at the Prime Minister's Office as a director.

Srivastava, a 1999-batch IFS officer, took charge as the spokesperson of the MEA in April last year.

He was serving as India's Ambassador to Ethiopia before becoming the MEA spokesperson.

