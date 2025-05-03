Aap Ki Adalat: 'It's good that he has counted nuclear warheads', Arif Mohammad Khan's dig at Pakistan minister Aap Ki Adalat: The Bihar Governor said that at least they can change the names of their missiles, Ghauri and Ghaznavi, because Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud of Ghazni were foreign invaders.

New Delhi:

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today (May 3) took a dig at Pakistan Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, saying, "It is good that he is keeping a count to claim that they have 130 nuclear warheads. Anything is possible in Pakistan."

Arif Mohammad Khan's response came in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat' when he was told that the Pakistan Railway Minister has claimed that their "missile arsenal with 130 nuclear warheads are specifically targeted towards India."

Arif Mohammad Khan: "It's good that he is keeping a count of their nuclear warheads".

Rajat Sharma: "How can a Railway Minister keep a count of nuclear warheads?"

Arif Mohammad Khan: "Anything is possible in Pakistan".

The Bihar Governor said, "At least they can change the names of their missiles, Ghauri and Ghaznavi, because Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud of Ghazni were foreign invaders. I am not saying this. A Pakistani intellectual made this demand. That intellectual said at least Pakistan could name its missiles after at least three people from Punjab."

Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd) RK Bhadauria, who was present as a 'judge' on the show, said, "Pakistan does have nuclear capability, but even on minor issues they start harping about their nuclear capability. The world must take note of how much responsibility Pakistan is exercising as far as its nuclear capability is concerned."

The former IAF chief said, "In the coming days, the action that India will take against Pakistan will be unimaginable. Till date, whatever actions that India took were at a certain level, but this time, the actions taken would be different, on a bigger scale and in more areas. Pakistan will be isolated politically, financially, and about military action, I won't speak, but it will be taken."

Arif Mohammad Khan said, "Pakistan is yet to learn lessons from the past. During the 1965 war, the Pakistani Army chief was dreaming about having tea in Delhi. Our then PM Lal Bahadur Shastriji replied that we won't like to bother Ayub Khan for reaching Delhi; instead, we will reach Lahore to have tea. And we almost did. Later we withdrew. In the 1971 war, they lost their eastern part altogether, and yet Pakistan has not learnt any lesson."

The Bihar Governor said, "Pakistanis must remember their country was born out of hatred, out of partition, and deaths of nearly one million people. Even the Holy Quran says that if you divide a country out of hatred, you will get your due punishment."